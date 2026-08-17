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2026 European Aquatics Championships full medal table of all events

Great Britain led with 14 golds but Italy claimed more medals than anyone.

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The 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris wrapped up on Sunday, August 16, after two weeks in which 76 events were held in swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, and high diving, with Great Britain leading with 14 gold medals, although Italy took the largest sum of medals, as it also happened in the Athletics Championships held at the same time, 43, and Germany and the Neutral Athletes team B, made up of Russian and Belarusian athletes, also took 32 medals each.

2026 saw Great Britain return to the first place in the medal table after London 2016, while Hungary, that led the table last year followed by Spain and Greece, fell behind Italy and Germany, and France managed to win four gold, 15 in total.

This is the full medal table of the event:


  1. Great Britain: 14 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze — 26 total

  2. Italy: 13 gold, 15 silver, 15 bronze — 43 total

  3. Neutral Athletes B: 10 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze — 32 total

  4. Germany: 9 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze — 32 total

  5. Hungary: 5 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze — 17 total

  6. France: 4 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze — 15 total

  7. Ukraine: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 7 total

  8. Greece: 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 5 total

  9. Romania: 3 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 3 total

  10. Netherlands: 2 gold, 7 silver, 1 bronze — 10 total

  11. Ireland: 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 5 total

  12. Czech Republic: 2 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 2 total

  13. Spain: 1 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze — 11 total

  14. Belgium: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

  15. Neutral Athletes A: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

  16. Sweden: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

  17. Lithuania: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 2 total

  18. Poland: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 2 total

  19. Switzerland: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 total

  20. Denmark: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

  21. Portugal: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

  22. Serbia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

  23. Austria: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 total

  24. Croatia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 total

2026 European Aquatics Championships full medal table of all events
Vasiljevic Dimitrije / Shutterstock

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