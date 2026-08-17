2026 European Aquatics Championships full medal table of all events

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The 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris wrapped up on Sunday, August 16, after two weeks in which 76 events were held in swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, and high diving, with Great Britain leading with 14 gold medals, although Italy took the largest sum of medals, as it also happened in the Athletics Championships held at the same time, 43, and Germany and the Neutral Athletes team B, made up of Russian and Belarusian athletes, also took 32 medals each.

2026 saw Great Britain return to the first place in the medal table after London 2016, while Hungary, that led the table last year followed by Spain and Greece, fell behind Italy and Germany, and France managed to win four gold, 15 in total.

This is the full medal table of the event:



Great Britain: 14 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze — 26 total

Italy: 13 gold, 15 silver, 15 bronze — 43 total

Neutral Athletes B: 10 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze — 32 total

Germany: 9 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze — 32 total

Hungary: 5 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze — 17 total

France: 4 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze — 15 total

Ukraine: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 7 total

Greece: 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 5 total

Romania: 3 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 3 total

Netherlands: 2 gold, 7 silver, 1 bronze — 10 total

Ireland: 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 5 total

Czech Republic: 2 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 2 total

Spain: 1 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze — 11 total

Belgium: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

Neutral Athletes A: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

Sweden: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 total

Lithuania: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 2 total

Poland: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 2 total

Switzerland: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 total

Denmark: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

Portugal: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

Serbia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 total

Austria: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 total

Croatia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 total

