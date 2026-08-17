2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-offs: Times this week, with Lyon, Fenerbahçe, Bodø/Glimt, AEK Athens...
The final phase of the Champions League qualifying rounds take place this week.
UEFA Champions League 2026/27 celebrates this week the final phase of play-offs before the main competition begins in September with the league phase, consisting of eight matches between September 2026 (starting between September 8-10) and January 2027.
29 teams have already qualified, and seven more will qualify next week in the play-offs, five of them from the Champions Path and two from the league path (Fenerbahçe, Lyon, NEC, and Bodo/Glimt).
The play-offs are the end of three qualifying stages that took place between July and August. The matches will be played in a two-legged format, with the first leg this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, August 18 and 19) and the second leg next week (August 25, 26).
2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-off round
Tuesday, 18 August 2026
- Levski Sofia vs AEK Athens — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- GNK Dinamo vs Viking — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Fenerbahçe vs Lyon — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 19 August 2026
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Celtic vs LASK — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Slovan Bratislava vs Celje — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Tuesday, 25 August 2026
- Sabah vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST
- LASK vs Celtic — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Bodø/Glimt vs N.E.C. — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 26 August 2026
- AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Viking vs GNK Dinamo — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Celje vs Slovan Bratislava — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Lyon vs Fenerbahçe — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
After the last seven qualified teams are confirmed, the draw will take place the following day on August 27, to decide the rivals of each of the 36 teams before the league phase starting on September 8-10 and ending on January 27, 2027.