2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-offs: Times this week, with Lyon, Fenerbahçe, Bodø/Glimt, AEK Athens...

HQ

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 celebrates this week the final phase of play-offs before the main competition begins in September with the league phase, consisting of eight matches between September 2026 (starting between September 8-10) and January 2027.

29 teams have already qualified, and seven more will qualify next week in the play-offs, five of them from the Champions Path and two from the league path (Fenerbahçe, Lyon, NEC, and Bodo/Glimt).

The play-offs are the end of three qualifying stages that took place between July and August. The matches will be played in a two-legged format, with the first leg this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, August 18 and 19) and the second leg next week (August 25, 26).

2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-off round

Tuesday, 18 August 2026



Levski Sofia vs AEK Athens — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



GNK Dinamo vs Viking — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Fenerbahçe vs Lyon — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 19 August 2026



Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Celtic vs LASK — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Slovan Bratislava vs Celje — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Tuesday, 25 August 2026



Sabah vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



LASK vs Celtic — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Bodø/Glimt vs N.E.C. — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 26 August 2026



AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Viking vs GNK Dinamo — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Celje vs Slovan Bratislava — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Lyon vs Fenerbahçe — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



After the last seven qualified teams are confirmed, the draw will take place the following day on August 27, to decide the rivals of each of the 36 teams before the league phase starting on September 8-10 and ending on January 27, 2027.