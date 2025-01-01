2025's first PlayStation Plus games are funny in both a sad and literal way

HQ

Sony usually likes to make an exception by announcing the first PlayStation Plus games of a year before Christmas to give employees some time off, but that's not the case for 2025.

The Japanese has decided to follow regular procedure by announcing this month's PS Plus Esssential games today, and two out of three games are very good. That's because the games that become available for Essential subscribers on the 7th of January are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

It's rather interesting that Suicide Squad will be included, as we already know Rocksteady will stop supporting the game later this month. Maybe Warner Bros. is trying to sell some final cosmetics before leaving the flop that launched less than a year ago behind.

Either way, these three games will replace It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem on Tuesday, so grab the latter trio before it's too late.