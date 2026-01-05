Gamereactor

2025 was a nightmare for Xbox sales in the UK, worst year on record

In total, sales were down a whopping 39%.

It's no secret that Xbox has been falling behind in the console sales race to Sony PlayStation and Nintendo, as this has been the case ever since the Xbox One/PS4 generation of devices. Each year, Xbox has comfortably been one the worst-selling systems (bar a period where the Wii U burst onto the scene), especially outside of the United States and the UK, two markets where Xbox has managed to continue to find some success. However, a period of middling software and expensive Xbox Series X prices throughout 2025 has made sales even more scarce in the UK...

This has been confirmed by industry analyst Christopher Dring in a post on X, where he reveals that Xbox suffered its "worst year on record for Xbox consoles" in 2025 in the UK. In total, it's mentioned that sales are down a staggering 39% in the country, which is no doubt a massive slump compared to the continually successful PS5 and the record-breaking Switch 2.

Granted, this could somewhat change in 2026 as Xbox is expected to have a better year to align with its 25th anniversary. We know for a fact that Halo: Campaign Evolved and Forza Horizon 6 will arrive this year and we're expecting these to be accompanied by other big hits with unconfirmed dates, like Gears of War: E-Day and perhaps even Fable. Perhaps Xbox sales will surge because of this, we'll have to wait and see.

