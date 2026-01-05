2025 was a nightmare for Xbox sales in the UK, worst year on record

HQ

It's no secret that Xbox has been falling behind in the console sales race to Sony PlayStation and Nintendo, as this has been the case ever since the Xbox One/PS4 generation of devices. Each year, Xbox has comfortably been one the worst-selling systems (bar a period where the Wii U burst onto the scene), especially outside of the United States and the UK, two markets where Xbox has managed to continue to find some success. However, a period of middling software and expensive Xbox Series X prices throughout 2025 has made sales even more scarce in the UK...

This has been confirmed by industry analyst Christopher Dring in a post on X, where he reveals that Xbox suffered its "worst year on record for Xbox consoles" in 2025 in the UK. In total, it's mentioned that sales are down a staggering 39% in the country, which is no doubt a massive slump compared to the continually successful PS5 and the record-breaking Switch 2.

Granted, this could somewhat change in 2026 as Xbox is expected to have a better year to align with its 25th anniversary. We know for a fact that Halo: Campaign Evolved and Forza Horizon 6 will arrive this year and we're expecting these to be accompanied by other big hits with unconfirmed dates, like Gears of War: E-Day and perhaps even Fable. Perhaps Xbox sales will surge because of this, we'll have to wait and see.