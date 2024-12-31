2025 tennis season has already started in Brisbane, with Djokovic aiming for the first title of the year

HQ

2025 is already upon us, and the year's season has already began, even if technically it started in 2024. We are talking about the Brisbane International, the first "major" tournament of the year. Many renowned tennis players are waiting for the first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, taking place from January 14 to January 28.

However, before that, in Brisbane, also Australia, a relatively young tournament (launched in 2009) takes place from December 30 to January 6. It is more relevant for women, with 500 WTA points, than for men, which only gives 250 ATP points, with WTA nº1, Aryna Sabalenka, starting with a strong victory.

For Novak Djokovic, Brisbane is a good place to train after a disappointing 2024 season, with the hopes of winning at least one more Grand Slam, which would be the 25th in his career, making him the most succesful tennis player of all time.

And so far, Djokovic has started strong, with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Australian Rinky Hijikata to advance to the the next game in the round of 16, which will take place Thursday, Jan 2.

Djokovic has never won the Brisbane tournament. The current champion, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (ATP nº7) will play his round of 16 game tomorrow, January 1st, against home favourite Alekdandar Vukic.