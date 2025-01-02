2025 starts tomorrow for Real Madrid with busy schedule: up to eight games in four competitions in January

HQ

Real Madrid fans enjoyed one of their best years ever in 2024, winning five titles, including Liga and Champions League, tied with 2017 as the years with most titles won ever. And 2025 starts with high hopes, despite some bumps along the way. January, however, will be an endurance test, with seven and maybe eight games in one month.

Their year will start tomorrow, Friday January 3rd, with a match postponed since early november, between Valencia C.F. and Real Madrid. The match, as part of the domestic Liga, was postponed due to the deadly floods in Valencia that happened on October 29 and took over 200 lives.

The game will finally be played on January 3, at 21:00 CET (one hour less in UK time). Then, on Monday Jan 6, a round of 32 game between Deportiva Minera, a second division team in Cartagena, Murcia, and Real Madrid will take place at 19:00 CET.

That same week, Real Madrid will change competition again, and even continent, when they face Mallorca for the Spanish Supercup semifinal, on Thursday Jan 9 at 20:00 CET. If they win, they would face either Athletic Club or FC Barcelona on Sunday.

After that, the usual schedule of UEFA Champions League games during the week and Liga games on the weekend will follow, with Madrid welcoming Salzburg on Jan 22 and travelling to Brest, France, on Jan 29, in the final two games of the "League Phase"... which Real Madrid cannot afford to miss.