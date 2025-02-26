2025 Pokémon World Championships to head to California in August

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the news of Wolfe Glick's win at the Europe Pokémon Video Game Championships and his electric victory speech that followed. Now, we're following that up by talking about the 2025 World Championships, as The Pokémon Company has now affirmed the location, venue, and dates for the tournament.

Set for the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California (just south of Los Angeles), the World Championships are to be held between August 15 and 17.

As per what this event will offer, on top of thrilling competitive action, we can expect a Pokémon Center store, Play Lab to help doting trainers, raffles and ticketed prizing events, The Card Game trade and collect corners, panels with community figures and special guests, and more. We're told to expect even more information and details from this March.