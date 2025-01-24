2025 NBA All-Star players announced with big changes in the format

HQ

The 2025 edition of the NBA All-Stars brings in many changes, from the voting system to the way in which the game, now games, will be played. What hasn't changed is that ten players have been picked as starters: the individual recognition of the best (or most popular) players in the season, who will meet in the All-Stars game on February 16. in San Francisco's Chase Center.

The choice is made up of three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference. Usually, fan votes accounted for the 100% of the vote, but this year is has been changed, so that fan votes only represents half of it, 25% current players and 25% media. The picks are...

Eastern Conference:



Jaylen Brunson, New York Knicks



Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers



Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks



Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics



Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks



Western Conference



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder



Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors



Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets



Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns



LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers



NBA published the results of the votes, which has left out popular players like Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic (due to injury) or Trae Young, while respecting the legacy of the "big three" (LeBron James has been picked 21 times, Kevin Durant 15, and Stephen Curry 11). Snubbed players could still be picked in the reserves, which will be announced on January 30, and are picked by the NBA head coaches, seven for each conference.

The players will then be divided into three eight-player teams, led by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, because for the first time All-Star will consist of a mini-tournament with four teams, semifinals and finals. And to encourage defensive play (last year's scorerboard was 211-186), the mini-matches will last until one team reaches 40 points. This are changes made in response to declining TV ratings and game quality worsening, with players don't taking it too seriously...