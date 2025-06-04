2025 LTA Championship will be held in Texas

HQ

The big final showdown for the North American League of the Americas division for competitive League of Legends will be heading to Texas this September. As confirmed by Riot Games, the conclusive tournament for the 2025 season in the U.S. will be held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center between September 27 and 28, where a winner will be decided and the final slot allocation for the World Championship will be arranged too.

We're told in a blog post that the venue will feature enough seats for 6,275 fans and a grand total space for just over 7,000 attendees, and if you intend to be part of this group, tickets will go on sale as soon as June 15.

At the event, we can expect "fanfest activities, merchandise, watch parties, and more," with firm additional details set to be shared in the coming weeks.