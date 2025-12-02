esports
League of Legends
2025 League Awards: All the winners for the League of Legends ceremony
T1 unsurprisingly took home a haul of trophies.
The annual League of Legends awards ceremony founded and hosted by Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere and Marc "Caedrel" Lamont came to a close over the weekend, wherein many of the best teams and players from around the world were celebrated for their performances in the 2025 season. With the League Awards now over once again, you might be curious as to who has been dubbed a victor, and if so, we have all the information worthy of note below.
All the winners at the League Awards 2025:
- Player of the Year: Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon
- Team of the Year: T1
- LEC Player of the Year: Rasmus "Caps" Winther
- LTA Player of the Year: Kacper "Inspired" Sloma
- Moment of the Year: T1's threepeat victory
- Play of the Year: Ryu "Keria" Min-seok in the Worlds 2025 quarterfinals
- LCK Player of the Year: Gwak "Bdd" Bo-sung
- Rookie of the Year: Tsai "HongQ" Ming-hong
- Broadcast Talent of the Year: Maurits "Chronicler" Jan Meeusen
- LPL Player of the Year: Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong
- Content Piece of the Year: AloisNL for "Push Push Push"
- Fan Art Piece of the Year: PapayouFR
- LCP Player of the Year: Chang "Doggo" Han
- Community Creator of the Year: Simon "TheBaus" Hofverberg
- Esports Creator of the Year: Christian "IWDominate" Rivera