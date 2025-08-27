2025 Dutch Grand Prix will be the last one in Zandvoort: why the contract was not renewed

HQ

This weekend, from August 29 to 31, Formula 1 returns in Zandvoort, at the Dutch Grand Prix, a circuit that usually ranks high in drivers' and spectators' preferences, with a great atmosphere and a, naturally, a passionate following for Max Verstappen, four times Formula 1 champion.

However, the Grand Prix in the Netherlands will be celebrated for the final time this year, as a new contract was not agreed. The Zandvoort Circuit (which used to be very different) was been part of Formula 1 since its beginning in 1950 (although initially as a non-championship race). The Dutch Grand Prix was a fixed date in the calendar between 1950 and 1985, and returned for 2021. Verstappen won three times in a row, until 2024, when Lando Norris won (Verstappen still won the World Championship).

Last December, it was announced that the Dutch Grand Prix promoters, SportVibes, TIG Sports, and Circuit Zandvoort, had agreed to a one-year contract extension, but decided not to continue. "We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities", said Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix. "We have decided to go out on a high".