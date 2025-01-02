2025 could be a big year for Dragon Ball fans

HQ

Dragon Ball fans are in for a treat in 2025, if the latest hints from executive producer Akio Iyoku are anything to go by. After a strong 2024, which saw the release of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero and the new anime series Dragon Ball Daima, Iyoku dropped some exciting teasers for what's next. During a special radio show marking the 40th anniversary of the franchise, Iyoku suggested that fans could see fresh games, DLCs, and possibly even a new movie or series coming their way soon.

Iyoku answered some key questions about the franchise's near future, with fan account peraperayume sharing the details in a post on X. Among the most talked-about upcoming releases is Dragon Ball Project: Multi, a new multiplayer online battle arena game that wrapped up its beta test in 2024. While an official release date is still up in the air, it seems likely the game will land in 2025. There's also buzz about new downloadable content for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, which could be just the thing to keep players hooked.

Of course, there's also speculation that 2025 could bring a new Dragon Ball movie or series to the table. With Dragon Ball Daima already capturing fans' attention, it wouldn't be a surprise if even more content was on the horizon. The question is: what direction will the franchise take next?

Are you ready for what Dragon Ball has in store this year?