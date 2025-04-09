2025 Call of Duty: Mobile esports circuit to feature $1 million prize pool

HQ

Activision has presented the plans for the 2025 Call of Duty: Mobile esports division, with this set to be a busy calendar that will offer action in six regions around the world and will see a grand total prize pool of $1 million on offer.

As confirmed in a recent blog post, we're told that this year's event will be split into two. One half is known as the Legendary circuit, and this is where all the best players and teams will be located, serving as the premier competitive side. The other half is known as Open, and as it suggests, this will enable entrants from all around the world to partake in the hopes of winning in-game cosmetics and items.

The season will kick off in a few weeks with a Solo Ranked stage, and will then continue offering stages that span approximately five weeks, all the way until the fourth and final stage, which is also the World Championship, happens in late July and August. As per the six regions that will be battling it out and looking to send their best competitors, these are; Europe, North America, India, LATAM, Japan, and Africa.

Will you be tuning into or competing in the 2025 CoD: Mobile esports circuit?