2025 Call of Duty League schedule leaks online

We have been expecting Activision to reveal information on the 2025 Call of Duty League season for a while now, more so than ever since Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been out in the wild for almost two weeks. However, it looks like Activision has waited too long as now leaks have popped up online, claiming to reveal the entire schedule for the season.

As per Dexerto, the season will kick off as expected in December with the first Major that will run all the way until early February. There will be a minor tournament in early January before a LAN event in early February.

The second Major of the season will start in late February and will run until mid-March. It too will have a minor tournament in its centre before a LAN event in late March.

The third Major will all be hosted in April, with the LAN event late in the month, and unclear details about a minor tournament in between.

Lastly will be the fourth Major, which will start in May and run all the way up until its conclusive LAN event in early June. There too is no firm information on a minor tournament here.

What does seem to be quite clear is that the Championship Weekend will be heading to Toronto in 2025 for an event between June 26-29. The locations for the regular season events are less clear but seem to see action taking to Barcelona for Major 1 and then Dallas, Florida, and Chicago, respectively, for Majors 2-4.

No doubt with this information in the wild, it won't be long before Activision makes a public and official announcement on the 2025 CDL campaign.