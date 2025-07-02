English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend sets new CoD esports viewership record

With over 350,000 peak viewers at one time.

There is still a very clear demand for Call of Duty esports, as the recent viewership statistics for last weekend's Championship Weekend confirm.

Activision and the Call of Duty League has taken to social media to reveal that the recent event set a new CoD esports viewership record, with a peak viewer figure of 353,525 during the grand finals match between OpTic Texas and Vancouver Surge, a game where OpTic came out on top and defended its Championship trophy.

For reference, this is almost a 25% increase in viewers over last year's Championship Weekend, and no doubt it now sets the precedent for the coming 2025/26 season, which will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Photo: Activision

