2025 Ballon d'Or nominees: times for every announcement on Thursday, August 7

Today is the day: the Ballon d'Or nominees will be announced on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, and it will be then when we'll know who will succeed Rodri Hernández as best footballer in men's football, and whether Aitana Bonmatí will manage to win her third consecutive trophy.

Remember that the time frame used by voters is the season between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, matching the European calendar. That means it also includes men's Club World Cup and women's Euro and women's Copa América last month.

For men's award, there doesn't seem to be a clear favourite: with Rodri out of the question due to his season-long injury, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Vitinha, Mohamed Salah, all sound like firm candidates with enough merits. Even Cole Palmer, counting his recent Club World Cup success over allmighty PSG could rank among favourites...

For women's award, Aitana Bonmatí could repeat, but her defeats with Barcelona at Champions and Spain at Uefa Euro could open the door for some English talent from Arsenal like Chloe Kelly or Alessia Russo, although it's Mariona Caldentey who usually ranks higher in polls this year...

Time for Ballon d'Or nominations

Nominations will he announced throughout Thursday, starting at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST. However, don't expect to know every nominee all at once: tension will continue throughout the whole day, as new categories will be announced every fifteen minutes.



12:30 CEST: Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21) - 5 nominees



12:45 CEST: Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21) - 10 nominees



13:00 CEST: Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) - 5 nominees



13:15 CEST: Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) - 10 nominees



13:30 CEST: Women's Cruyff Trophy (best coach) - 5 nominees



13:45 CEST: Men's Cruyff Trophy (best coach) - 5 nominees



14:00 CEST: Women's Club of the Year - 5 nominees



14:15 CEST: Men's Club of the Year - 5 nominees



15:00 CEST: Women's Ballon d'Or - 30 nominees (announcing 5 every 15 minutes)



15:15 CEST: Men's Ballon d'Or - 30 nominees (announcing 5 every 15 minutes)



Times in Central European Summer Time, one hour less in the UK.

Bear in mind that, for the biggest award, men's and women's Ballon d'Or, five nominees will be announced every 15 minutes, meaning that we will not get the full picture of every nominee until 18:15 CEST.