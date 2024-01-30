2024 seems to be the year of survival games as Enshrouded reaches 1 million players

Gamers yearn for the mines. That's all I'm learning from the success of the newly released survival games like Palworld and Enshrouded. It seems these games just manage to draw a crowd nowadays, as Enshrouded has proved as it celebrates 1 million players in four days.

Now, this isn't the same success as Palworld, but it's still very impressive as you'd think with one survival game absolutely dominating the market, there wouldn't be much space for another. And yet, Enshrouded has proved quite the opposite.

"We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception," wrote the dev team in a Steam post. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players. We're excited to let you know that this is just the beginning for Enshrouded."

Enshrouded puts you in a fantasy world being overtaken by an evil fog. You can build massive bases, fight great monsters, and get lost in the world around you with up to 15 mates. It is out now on PC.