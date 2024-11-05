2024 League of Legends World Championship claimed to be the most-watched esports event ever

HQ

If you had any doubt about the performance of League of Legends esports or the fact that it's very likely still the most-popular competitive scene in the world, the latest data from the 2024 World Championship shows just how popular League esports continue to be.

As per Esports Charts (thanks, Esports Insider), it's claimed that the 2024 World Championship has broken records and become the most-watched esports event of all-time. It's said that the tournament raked in 6.94 million viewers at its peak, and this is without accounting for the unreported Chinese viewerbase on their local platforms.

The report notes that over the course of the whole tournament the average viewer figure was 1.73 million and that in 109 hours of airtime, over 191 million hours of action was consumed by fans.

For comparison, the second-biggest esports event of all-time was last year's World Championship, which clocked in at 6.4 million viewers at its peak, showing that this year has jumped up by around 8%.

While we'll have to wait until next year to see how well the 2025 World Championship performs, it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that it will break the 7 million peak viewer figure.