2024 Karate Kid movie isn't coming from the Cobra Kai creators

Just a few days ago, it was announced that Sony had greenlit a new Karate Kid sequel and that it would be coming in 2024. With this being the case, the question as to whether this would be tied to the successful Netflix series Cobra Kai at all was raised, and now the show's co-creator Jon Hurowitz has taken to Twitter to answer those questions.

"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday," said Hurowitz. "But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."

This upcoming Karate Kid movie is being regarded as a "return to the original" franchise, but other than that being the case, we don't know a whole lot about the film, who it will star, or what its plot will be. It will land in cinemas on June 7, 2024 though.