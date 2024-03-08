English
2024 BAFTA Games Awards: All the Categories and Nominees

Baldur's Gate III and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lead the pack at this year's event.

The nominations are out for this years BAFTA Games Awards. The 2024 event will actually be the 20th anniversary of the awards ceremony, and with that milestone coming up, the awards body has revealed the list of games and developers that are up for an award in the 18 respective categories.

With the BAFTA Games Awards planned for 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on April 11, 2024, you can find all of the categories and nominees below.

Animation


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Artistic Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

Audio Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

Best Game


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

British Game


  • Cassette Beasts - Bytten Studio

  • Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios

  • Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios

  • Football Manager 2024 - Sports Interactive

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

  • Warhammer Age of Sigmer: Realms of Ruin - Frontier Developments

Debut Game


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Summerfall Studios

  • Venba - Visai Games

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Evolving Game


  • Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red

  • Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix

  • Fortnite - Epic Games

  • Forza Horizon 5 - Playground Games

  • Genshin Impact - HoYoverse

  • No Man's Sky - Hello Games

Family


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Game Beyond Entertainment


  • Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc

  • Goodbye Volcano High - KOOP

  • Tchia - Awaceb

  • Terra Nil - Free Lives

  • Thirsty Suitors - Outerloop Games

  • Venba - Visai Games

Game Design


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Multiplayer


  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games

  • Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment

  • Forza Motorsport - Turn 10 Studios

  • Party Animals - Recreate Games

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Music


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - Ubisoft

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

Narrative


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

New Intellectual Property


  • Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Jusant - Don't Nod

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Performer in a Leading Role


  • Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate III

  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III

  • Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate III

  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role


  • Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate III

  • Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

  • Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

  • Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate III

Technical Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - Guerrilla and Firesprite

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Starfield - Bethesda Game Studios

EE Players' Choice Award


  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red

  • Fortnite - Epic Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Lethal Company - Zeekerss

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



