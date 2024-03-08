2024 BAFTA Games Awards: All the Categories and Nominees
Baldur's Gate III and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lead the pack at this year's event.
The nominations are out for this years BAFTA Games Awards. The 2024 event will actually be the 20th anniversary of the awards ceremony, and with that milestone coming up, the awards body has revealed the list of games and developers that are up for an award in the 18 respective categories.
With the BAFTA Games Awards planned for 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on April 11, 2024, you can find all of the categories and nominees below.
Animation
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Artistic Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Audio Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Best Game
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
British Game
Cassette Beasts - Bytten Studio
Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios
Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios
Football Manager 2024 - Sports Interactive
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Warhammer Age of Sigmer: Realms of Ruin - Frontier Developments
Debut Game
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Summerfall Studios
Venba - Visai Games
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Evolving Game
Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red
Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix
Fortnite - Epic Games
Forza Horizon 5 - Playground Games
Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
No Man's Sky - Hello Games
Family
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Game Beyond Entertainment
Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc
Goodbye Volcano High - KOOP
Tchia - Awaceb
Terra Nil - Free Lives
Thirsty Suitors - Outerloop Games
Venba - Visai Games
Game Design
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Multiplayer
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games
Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment
Forza Motorsport - Turn 10 Studios
Party Animals - Recreate Games
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Music
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Ubisoft
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Narrative
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
New Intellectual Property
Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Jusant - Don't Nod
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Performer in a Leading Role
Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate III
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III
Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate III
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate III
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate III
Technical Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Guerrilla and Firesprite
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Starfield - Bethesda Game Studios
EE Players' Choice Award
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red
Fortnite - Epic Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD