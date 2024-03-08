2024 BAFTA Games Awards: All the Categories and Nominees

HQ

The nominations are out for this years BAFTA Games Awards. The 2024 event will actually be the 20th anniversary of the awards ceremony, and with that milestone coming up, the awards body has revealed the list of games and developers that are up for an award in the 18 respective categories.

With the BAFTA Games Awards planned for 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on April 11, 2024, you can find all of the categories and nominees below.

Animation



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks



Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment



Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD



Artistic Achievement



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio



Cocoon - Geometric Interactive



Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment



Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix



Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks



Audio Achievement



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games



Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment



Best Game



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio



Dave the Diver - Mintrocket



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD



British Game



Cassette Beasts - Bytten Studio



Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios



Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios



Football Manager 2024 - Sports Interactive



Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios



Warhammer Age of Sigmer: Realms of Ruin - Frontier Developments



Debut Game



Cocoon - Geometric Interactive



Dave the Diver - Mintrocket



Dredge - Black Salt Games



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Summerfall Studios



Venba - Visai Games



Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios



Evolving Game



Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red



Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix



Fortnite - Epic Games



Forza Horizon 5 - Playground Games



Genshin Impact - HoYoverse



No Man's Sky - Hello Games



Family



Cocoon - Geometric Interactive



Dave the Diver - Mintrocket



Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios



Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks



Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software



Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD



Game Beyond Entertainment



Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc



Goodbye Volcano High - KOOP



Tchia - Awaceb



Terra Nil - Free Lives



Thirsty Suitors - Outerloop Games



Venba - Visai Games



Game Design



Cocoon - Geometric Interactive



Dave the Diver - Mintrocket



Dredge - Black Salt Games



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios



Multiplayer



Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games



Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment



Forza Motorsport - Turn 10 Studios



Party Animals - Recreate Games



Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD



Music



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Assassin's Creed Mirage - Ubisoft



Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment



Narrative



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio



Dredge - Black Salt Games



Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment



New Intellectual Property



Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc



Dave the Diver - Mintrocket



Dredge - Black Salt Games



Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks



Jusant - Don't Nod



Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios



Performer in a Leading Role



Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate III



Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III



Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate III



Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Performer in a Supporting Role



Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate III



Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI



Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2



Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate III



Technical Achievement



Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment



Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix



Horizon Call of the Mountain - Guerrilla and Firesprite



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Starfield - Bethesda Game Studios



EE Players' Choice Award