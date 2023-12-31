Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

HBO's The Last of Us

2023's most pirated show was The Last of Us

The Mandalorian and Loki placed in second and third, respectively.

With multiple streaming subscriptions now been required to watch all of the latest TV shows, many viewers are still turning to piracy to get their fix.

Torrent Freak has just released its annual recap for piracy and it's unsurprising that The Last of Us has topped the list. The TV series has been met with critical acclaim and was HBO's second largest premiere ever, with its first episode attracting 4.7 million viewers.

In terms of streaming platforms, it's Disney+ with the most hits inside of the top ten. Disney shows The Mandalorian, Loki, Ashoka, and Secret Invasion occupy four places within the top five. AppleTV+ has a similarly impressive standing too, with it having three entries in the top ten: Ted Lasso, Silo, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Something that should be highlighted is that the statistics only represent a fraction of the total shows pirated in 2023. The stats are reportedly for single episode torrents and not full series and are based specifically on BitTorrent.

You can find the full top ten below:

10) Ted Lasso

9) Gen V

8) Tulsa King

7) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

6) Silo

5) Secret Invasion

4) Ahsoka

3) Loki

2) The Mandalorian

1) The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us

