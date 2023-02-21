2023's first PlayStation State of Play confirmed for Thursday

HQ

Rumours of PlayStation preparing a new State of Play have been making the rounds for months, and now it's finally official.

Sony has announced that 2023's first State of Play will start at 9 PM GMT / 10 PM CET on February 23. We're told the show will include a look at five new PlayStation VR2 games and a handful of reveals from third-party partners and indies before ending with a 15-minute presentation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While this sounds interesting to me, it's worth mentioning that this won't be the place for news about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Multiplayer, Ghost of Tsushima 2 or the other most anticipated PlayStation Studios games, as some of those are being saved for the company's second PlayStation Showcase in late May or June.