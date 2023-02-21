Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

2023's first PlayStation State of Play confirmed for Thursday

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, five PS VR2 games and more will be shown.

Rumours of PlayStation preparing a new State of Play have been making the rounds for months, and now it's finally official.

Sony has announced that 2023's first State of Play will start at 9 PM GMT / 10 PM CET on February 23. We're told the show will include a look at five new PlayStation VR2 games and a handful of reveals from third-party partners and indies before ending with a 15-minute presentation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While this sounds interesting to me, it's worth mentioning that this won't be the place for news about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Multiplayer, Ghost of Tsushima 2 or the other most anticipated PlayStation Studios games, as some of those are being saved for the company's second PlayStation Showcase in late May or June.

