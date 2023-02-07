Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

2023's first big Nintendo Direct set for tomorrow

Expect news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and more.

Rumours about Nintendo Direct closing in started long before stuff started happening around Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and people realised just how close The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, so it wasn't surprising when things started heating up last week. Now it's definitely going to boil over.

It's been confirmed that 2023's first big Nintendo Direct will start at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET tomorrow. The show will last for approximately 40 minutes and "mostly" focus on games launching on the Nintendo Switch this first half of 2023, so expect to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Octopath Traveler II and hopefully Hollow Knight: Silksong, Pikmin 4 and more.

