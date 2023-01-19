Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
2023 is going to be stacked for Netflix movie fans
The streaming service has given us a look at what films it has planned for the year.
HQ
Netflix has once again given us a look at what the year will have in store for film fans. Revealed as part of a 2023 movie preview, we're told about the biggest flicks the streaming service has planned, and even have seen short glimpses of each film, as well as learning about their release dates.
While you can read descriptions and a little bit of extra information relating to each film's plot in Netflix's blog post here, you can find the dates for each movie below.