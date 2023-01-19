2023 is going to be stacked for Netflix movie fans

HQ

Netflix has once again given us a look at what the year will have in store for film fans. Revealed as part of a 2023 movie preview, we're told about the biggest flicks the streaming service has planned, and even have seen short glimpses of each film, as well as learning about their release dates.

While you can read descriptions and a little bit of extra information relating to each film's plot in Netflix's blog post here, you can find the dates for each movie below.

January:





Dog Gone - January 13



Jung-e - January 20



You People - January 27



Pamela, A Love Story - January 31



February:





True Spirit - February 3



Bill Russell: Legend - February 8



Your Place or Mine - February 10



We Have a Ghost - February 24



March:





Luther: The Fallen Sun - March 10



The Magician's Elephant - March 17



Murder Mystery 2 - March 31



April:





A Tourist's Guide to Love - April 27



May:





The Mother - May 12



June:





Extraction 2 - June 16



July:





They Cloned Tyrone - July 21



August:





Heart of Stone - August 11



Lift - August 25



Summer:





Happiness for Beginners



The Perfect Find



September:





Love at First Sight



October:





Damsel - October 13



Pain Hustlers - October 27



November:





The Killer - November 10



A Family Affair - November 17



Leo - November 22



December:





Leave the World Behind - December 8



Rebel Moon - December 22



Autumn:





Spaceman



Nyad



Later in 2023:

