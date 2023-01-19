Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

2023 is going to be stacked for Netflix movie fans

The streaming service has given us a look at what films it has planned for the year.

Netflix has once again given us a look at what the year will have in store for film fans. Revealed as part of a 2023 movie preview, we're told about the biggest flicks the streaming service has planned, and even have seen short glimpses of each film, as well as learning about their release dates.

While you can read descriptions and a little bit of extra information relating to each film's plot in Netflix's blog post here, you can find the dates for each movie below.

January:


  • Dog Gone - January 13

  • Jung-e - January 20

  • You People - January 27

  • Pamela, A Love Story - January 31

February:


  • True Spirit - February 3

  • Bill Russell: Legend - February 8

  • Your Place or Mine - February 10

  • We Have a Ghost - February 24

March:


  • Luther: The Fallen Sun - March 10

  • The Magician's Elephant - March 17

  • Murder Mystery 2 - March 31

April:


  • A Tourist's Guide to Love - April 27

May:


  • The Mother - May 12

June:


  • Extraction 2 - June 16

July:


  • They Cloned Tyrone - July 21

August:


  • Heart of Stone - August 11

  • Lift - August 25

Summer:


  • Happiness for Beginners

  • The Perfect Find

September:


  • Love at First Sight

October:


  • Damsel - October 13

  • Pain Hustlers - October 27

November:


  • The Killer - November 10

  • A Family Affair - November 17

  • Leo - November 22

December:


  • Leave the World Behind - December 8

  • Rebel Moon - December 22

Autumn:


  • Spaceman

  • Nyad

Later in 2023:


  • Players

  • Monkey Man

  • Kill Boksoon

  • Victim/Suspect

  • The Out-Laws

  • Nimona

  • Reptile

  • The Deepest Breath

  • The Monkey King

  • Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

  • Rustin

  • Shirley

  • The Archies

  • Choose Love

  • Best. Christmas. Ever!

  • Maestro

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Carga Máxima (Overhaul)

  • Chakda 'Xpress

