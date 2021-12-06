2021's most used emojis have been determined... and they're pretty much the same as 2019's

HQ

The most used emojis of 2021 have been revealed, showing a trend of the sort of emoticons people around the world like to use, and surprisingly, very little seems to have changed in that trend over the course of the past couple of years.

The top has pretty much stayed the same between 2019-2021, with the Tears of Joy (😂) reigning supreme. Following this came the Red Heart (❤️), which also remained stagnant in the spot over the period, and after that came the Rolling on the Floor Laughing face (🤣), which jumped from fourth to third over the period.

In general, this trend of minor moves was displayed over the entirety of the top ten, with the biggest mover being the Smiling Face with Hearts (🥰, moving from around 16th to 8th), with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes (😍, third to ninth) seeing the second biggest swing.

As we scroll down the top used emoticons list, the only one that seems to be an outlier in use is the Pleading Face (🥺), which jumped from over 97th all the way to 14th over the two years.

As shared by the Unicode Consortium, here are the top ten emojis of 2019 and 2021:

"2019: 😂 ❤️ 😍 🤣 😊 🙏 💕 😭 😘 👍

2021: 😂 ❤️ 🤣 👍 😭 🙏 😘 🥰 😍 😊"

Which emoticons have you been using most this year?