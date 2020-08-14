2021 will have Intel graphics cards for gaming

You're watching Advertisements

Intel Architecture Day 2020 is all done and dusted, and with early previews of the Tiger Lake CPU, but more interesting is the GPU to go along with it, The Intel Xe.

It's not only AMD but also ARM's move into a lot of Intel lucrative markets that has increased the pressure. Having Intel's own 7nm chips delayed to 2022 - at the very least - has not helped.

Tiger Lake, the 11th gen CPUs, are based on the new Willow Cove architecture, which uses "SuperFin" 10nm transistors, delivering what almost equals a full shift to new nodes - such as the 7nm. The promise is, as always, higher clock speeds and less power draw. USB 4 and DDR5 RAM is also supported, as well as PCIe 4.0

The new kid on the block, however, is the Xe-LP integrated graphics, promising a substantial increase in performance, with support for 8K, HDR and Dolby Vision playback, as well as being able to make good use of up to 360Hz refresh rates.

There's a mid-range tier Xe-HP, but more interesting is the Xe-HPG architecture, which focuses on gaming/enthusiast use and offers Ray Tracing. In fact, Intel has already started production of a discreet standalone physical version of the Xe-LP with integrated graphics.