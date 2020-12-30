2021 will be a "resting point" for the Nioh series

You're watching Advertisements

Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda has confirmed that the Nioh series will be taking a back seat in 2021, as some of the studio's other projects will be instead taking the spotlight. This "resting point" will take place after the release of Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, which is set to compile together all DLC released for the game over the past year.

In a Famitsu article that was translated by Gematsu, Yasuda said: "At Team Ninja, the seven years-long development of Nioh series will reach a resting point, and there are several projects that will begin full-scale development in 2021. I plan to change my development style to match my changing lifestyle and concentrate on new titles. As for me personally, I'll try not to gain any more weight."

Are you sad to see the Nioh series take a break?