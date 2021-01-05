2020's most pirated show award goes to... The Mandalorian

You're watching Advertisements

The second season of The Mandalorian was a massive hit across the world, so there's no massive surprise to be found that it was also the most pirated show over 2020, when you look at BitTorrent Traffic alone. According to TorrentFreak, The Mandalorian beat out both The Boys and Westworld (shows that landed in the second and third spots respectively) to win the title, but TorrentFreak did also note that The Mandalorian only just claimed the top position.

The full list is as follows:



The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Westworld (HBO)

Vikings (History Channel)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Outsider (HBO)

Arrow (The CW)

The Flash (The CW)



What shows on the list do you think are surprisingly pirated a lot, and which shows do you think are missing? Let us know below.