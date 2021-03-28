2020 was a record financial year for Razer

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported that 2020 was a record financial year for the gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer. For the first time ever, the company has achieved over $1 billion in revenue over the course of the financial year that ended on December 31, 2020.

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, the company's revenue has increased by 48% over the last year, as it has achieved over $1.2 billion. The bulk of the revenue has come from the hardware division that netted $1.08 billion, which itself is a 51.8% increase over the previous year.

In terms of software, the exact revenue number for these divisions was not revealed, but an increase of 66.8% over last year was noted.

Considering the pretty financial unstable year that 2020 was, it is surprising to see Razer achieve such a high turnaround. With 2021 kicking off in a similar style to how 2020 ended, it will be interesting to see if the tech company can once again take a similar result over the course of this year.