Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

2020 was a record financial year for Razer

The gaming peripheral manufacturer netted over $1.2 billion in revenue.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It has been reported that 2020 was a record financial year for the gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer. For the first time ever, the company has achieved over $1 billion in revenue over the course of the financial year that ended on December 31, 2020.

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, the company's revenue has increased by 48% over the last year, as it has achieved over $1.2 billion. The bulk of the revenue has come from the hardware division that netted $1.08 billion, which itself is a 51.8% increase over the previous year.

In terms of software, the exact revenue number for these divisions was not revealed, but an increase of 66.8% over last year was noted.

Considering the pretty financial unstable year that 2020 was, it is surprising to see Razer achieve such a high turnaround. With 2021 kicking off in a similar style to how 2020 ended, it will be interesting to see if the tech company can once again take a similar result over the course of this year.

2020 was a record financial year for Razer


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy