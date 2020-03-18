2020 Pro Cycling Manager and Tour de France launching in June

French developers Nacon and Cyanide have recently released a trailer for both Pro Cycling Manager 2020 and Tour de France 2020, two games that won't be postponed, unlike the real-world event will in all likelihood.

In the former, you will be the manager of a professional cycling team and will try to aim for the top of the rankings. More than 650 stages, including the 21 official stages of the Tour de France will be included. While building on its set foundations, the game also has some new things in store. For instance, the management of your cyclists' happiness will have a greater impact on the stages.

In the latter, you will be a cyclist trying to win the Tour de France. A bunch of new additions have also been made, such as a new UI that will make everything clearer, and a more thorough time-trial mode where you will have to manage your efforts should make the game more pleasing. A realistic AI that will be more aggressive is also in the works, while a new secret feature that will make Tour de France 2020 more immersive than ever has been announced.

Tour de France 2020 and Pro Cycling Manager 2020 are set to release on June 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.