2005 Endurance racing DLC will come to Automobilista 2

HQ

Brasilian developer Reiza Studios and their fantastic racing simulator Automobilista 2 continues to improve and get better with time and besides the upcoming Lamborghini-pack (part 2) that we covered on monday, they are also releasing some 2005 GTE-cars and tracks, which of course will make them go head-to-head with the upcoming Project Motor Racing when it comes to mid 2000's GT-racing.

Upcoming cars:

GT cars

• BMW M3 GTR

• Porsche 911 996

• Dodge Viper GTS-R

• Aston Martin DBR9

• Maserati MC12

• Chevrolet Corvette C5-R

LMP cars

• Audi R8 (LMP)

• Courage C60 (2004/05-spec)

• Lola B05/40

Reiza studios:

"Just a month after the release of V1.6.7 and two months after v1.6.6 release to the day, we are again on the verge of another exciting AMS2 update as V1.6.8 is due to be rolling out very soon! It is in fact not just one, but two major updates to be delivered in the coming weeks, along with three DLC packages which will extend the AMS2 world into one of the most memorable eras for Endurance Motorsports. In this dev update we will cover what is incoming with the new update but also take a glance into what you may expect just a few weeks later - strap tight!

On the Single Player front, another host of AI developments as we push to refine the single player experience in preparation for the arrival of the much anticipated Career Mode in 2026; several parameters dedining AI racecraft behavior either when racing for position or under blue flag have received track-specific scalars that allow for further refining their racecraft specifically to the properties of each track layout; this allows for less compromises when configuring the AI for each car. as we can also further customize those AI racecraft variables for each track, beyond what it would already be able to calculate on the fly based on current track width, corner radius etc.

On the physics front, the vintage all-weather tires are the latest and last batch to receive post v1.6 refinements. We have also revised thermodynamic effects in all slick tires, adjusting effects of cold tires on the various friction coefficients - this should address some imprecision from slick tires before they fully get up to temp. Another notable physics change is a revision to modern GT drivelines (GTE, GT3 & GT Open) that should improve differential response in corner entry and exit. The GT classes have also received further chassis revisions to correct issues found with chassis polar moment of inertia and unsprung mass of various models. Even more substantial than the physics updates is the overhaul of both Default & Default + Force Feedback profiles, greatly improving the quality of details provided by both options especially under braking and mid-corner." Read more!