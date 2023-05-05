20 years after its lifecycle ended, the Game Boy has a new physical game

HQ

Over thirty years after it first launched, the Nintendo Game Boy is getting another physical release called Batty Zabella.

Batty Zabella is a horror comedy point-and-click game from Retro Room Games and Ice.Cold.Blood. Players will take on the role of the titular character and solve mysteries and puzzles in the game.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing in the gaming industry, and with people hanging onto their old consoles even decades after the last game came out for them, it's likely Batty Zabella will find an audience among retro gamers.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: