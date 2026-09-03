20-year-old Slovenian Jakob Omrzel becomes second youngest rider to win a Vuelta a España stage

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Jakob Omrzel, 20-year-old Slovenian rider from Bahrain Victorious, has won his first stage at the Vuelta a España and also first pro victory in the WorldTour overall, at Stage 12, one of the hardest in the race, a grueling climb to Calar Alto, in Almería, finishing the 166.5km race in four and a half hours, attacking at 11 km of the final climb and finishing nearly two minutes before the breakaway.

At 20 years and 166 days, the win makes Omrzel the second youngest rider to win a stage in La Vuelta a España, behind Celestino Prieto, who was 20 years 86 days when he won his first stage in 1981. Only five riders overall have won a stage in La Vuelta a España at the age of 20: Senén Mesa in 1947, Antonio Gómez in 1960... and Tadej Pogacar in 2019.

In the General Classification, Enric Mas won 27 seconds over his pursuers: the Movistar rider finished sixth, 2:56 minutes behind Omrzel, and extended his leadership in the GC, with Primoz Roglic (second) and Felix Gall (third) finishing seventh and eighth, 27 seconds later.

Now, Enric Mas continues as leader, 1:45 ahead of Roglic and 2:06 ahead of Gall. Richard Carapaz climbed to fourth place, but he is now 3:53 behind the red jersey.

Stage 13 of La Vuelta on Friday will be a 192.8km run between Almuñécar and Loja, with one Category 1 climb and two Category 2 climbs.