20-year-old American Learner Tien lifts last ATP tournament of the year

Learner Tien lifted the last ATP tournament of the year, the Next-Gen ATP Finals, that only the best players under 20 years old get to play. This tournament, introduced in 2017, has been claimed by players who then went on to become top 10, like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, and Tien, who was finalist last year, losing to Joao Fonseca, finally claims it as the top seeded player in the tournament (currently ranked 28 in the world).

Tien only lost one match of the ATP Finals, his first group stage match against Rafael Jódar. Him, alongside Martín Landaluce, the two Spaniards in the tournament, were eliminated in the group stae. Then, Tien dominated without dropping a set in the semi-final against Basavareddy and in the final against the Belgian Alexander Blockx 4-3(4), 4-2, 4-1, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with Rafa Nadal in attendance.

Besides claiming a prestigious title and recovering from the disappointment of losing in the final last year, Tien added $502,250 in prize money.