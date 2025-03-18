20% of teens use their phone in a cinema, according to new report

HQ

As Hollywood steadily climbs the road to financial redemption after the COVID-19 pandemic, it still very much lives in the shadow of the dominance of sites like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Even at movie theatres, where you think you might escape the endless scrolling, apparently you won't have much luck.

According to data from the US National Research Group (via Bloomberg), around 60% of teens use their phones while watching movies and TV at home and almost 20% of teens use their phones while inside a cinema.

With it being easier than ever to get your hands on a phone that can play YouTube and give access to social media, it's little wonder as to why so many kids and teens would prefer the shorter form content on their smaller screens. Apparently, it's reaching the point now where kids might get a phone before they're even left on their own in the house.

This is an ad: