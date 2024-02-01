20% of all jobs in Hollywood are predicted to disappear within three years

HQ

The execs of the film world agree. AI is the future and in its wake it is now believed that around a fifth of all jobs in the movie industry will disappear in the next three years. This is according to a survey from CVLEconomics in which 300 people in leading positions in the entertainment industry had to reflect on the future.

The absolute worst role to be affected is predicted to be sound engineers, voice actors and concept artists. But even those who work with visual effects and post-production are said to be in danger. Roughly speaking, this means that around 120,000 folk are most likely to have their services completely eliminated before 2026 and that upwards of 200,000 people are in the danger zone.

Over the next three years, it estimates that nearly 204,000 positions will be adversely affected. By 2026, a third of respondents said over 20 percent of all entertainment industry jobs, or roughly 118,500 positions, will be cut

With tough times ahead for industry employees, AI continues to both worry and upset.

