20 new games have been added to Apple Arcade

HQ

If you have a subscription to Apple Arcade, or even Apple One, which bundles the service in, then you'll be glad to know that you can now download a further 20 games. All coming yesterday, the service's additions don't just range from older titles but also brand-spanking new ones as well.

The latest game from What the Golf? developer Triband is part of this list, with this game being the spoof take on racing games and known as What the Car? Magic Fuel Games' city builder, Cityscapes: Sim Builder is also among the fray, which even features its live-service monthly pass feature included as part of the Apple Arcade subscription.

Disney also gets its due, with the latest works from Words with Friends co-creator David Bettner. This is known as Disney Spellstruck and is a word puzzler that features cutesy Disney characters.

Lastly on the brand-new game front comes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a roguelike title from Super Evil Megacorp that tasks players with leading the Turtles as the fight to save New York City again.

Otherwise, subscribers now have access to Chess Universe+, Disney Colouring World+, Disney Getaway Blast+, Farming Simulator 20+, Getting Over It+, Hill Climb Racing+, Iron Marines+, Kingdom Two Crowns+, Limbo+, My Town Home - Family Games+, Octodad: Dadliest Catch+, PPKP+, Snake.io+, Temple Run+, Time Locker+, and Very Little Nightmares+.