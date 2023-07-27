2 more The Legend of Zelda Game Boy games are now on Switch

HQ

Rumours about The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess being remade on Nintendo Switch have been making the rounds for a couple of years now, so forums around the world exploded once again when Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claimed something The Legend of Zelda-related would happen this month. Well, it wasn't what most of us hoped for, but it's not bad news either.

The Game Boy games The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages are now available on Switch because they've be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library. Some of you weren't even born when these came out in 2001, so you can see how they look like in the trailer below.