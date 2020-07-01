Cookies

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

2 million pilots have taken off in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

The jet-powered series celebrates its 25th birthday today, with Bandai Namco sharing its latest milestone achievement.

The Ace Combat series has been around for exactly 25 years this week, and publisher Bandai Namco has commemorated the first entry of the long-running franchise with a small greeting card on their social media accounts that invite fans to join in the celebrations. Ace Combat 1 was released in Japan on June 30, 1995, while players in Europe had to wait until October for a localised (English) version.

The latest instalment in the arcade flight sim series is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, which released on current systems in early 2019. According to developer Project Aces, the title has sold over 2 million copies in these past 18 months, which is a nice milestone to celebrate on your birthday. Here's hoping we get another entry in the series sooner rather than later.

