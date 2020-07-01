2 million pilots have taken off in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

You're watching Advertisements

The Ace Combat series has been around for exactly 25 years this week, and publisher Bandai Namco has commemorated the first entry of the long-running franchise with a small greeting card on their social media accounts that invite fans to join in the celebrations. Ace Combat 1 was released in Japan on June 30, 1995, while players in Europe had to wait until October for a localised (English) version.

The latest instalment in the arcade flight sim series is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, which released on current systems in early 2019. According to developer Project Aces, the title has sold over 2 million copies in these past 18 months, which is a nice milestone to celebrate on your birthday. Here's hoping we get another entry in the series sooner rather than later.