1x Tech unveils Neo Gamma humanoid robot

There are actually quite a few humanoid robots available today, but most are not designed for the public and have more industrious purposes. Boston Dynamics has been improving its Atlas model for a long while, and meanwhile Tesla continues to enhance its Optimus model too. The next to join this growing list is 1x Tech, who has recently presented Neo Gamma to the world.

This robot is a humanoid that is designed to help in everyday life. This could be vacuuming around the house, picking out and sorting clothes, cleaning and dusting, carrying groceries and food, helping serve breakfast, or even hanging a picture. The robot is meant to be "more suitable for home usage" when compared to its predecessors and it is 1x Tech's next step towards bringing bots to the general consumer's home.

It has a knitted suit that is meant to enable dynamic movements, hands that are designed to overcome basic tasks, and tendon-driven motion to ensure the robot moves quietly.

We don't know much else about the robot as 1x Tech is keeping wider information close to the chest. What we do know is that it will be entering into an Early Access period to begin with, no doubt to test the bot in a wider format before it gets a grander scale release. Check out a brief look at the Neo Gamma in action below.

