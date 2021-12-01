19-year-old shot while trying to sell his PS5

HQ

It's been a year since Sony released its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, and as most people know, there are still a lot of people without one, and when demand outstrips supply, the value goes up. That's the way it's always been and that's the way it is now. Scalpers are selling units for absurd prices and for criminals it is hard currency. Now, unfortunately, the hunt for one has resulted in a young man in Harris County, Texas, being gunned down in connection with a sale.

He had posted his PlayStation 5 ad online, that it was now for sale, and of course it wasn't long before he was contacted by a potential buyer. They agreed to meet at a location named by the buyer on Sunday, but when the 19-year-old arrived he was met by a man who immediately pulled out a firearm and tried to force the console from him. It is not clear what happened next but for some reason a shot was fired, which hit the man in the side. The perpetrator then fled the scene without prey.

The victim was rushed to the local hospital where his condition is now reported to be stable. Police have been unable to obtain a description and the offender is therefore still at large.

Due to Covid-19, there is a severe shortage of semiconductors and this is the main reason why the availability of game consoles, graphics cards, mobile phones and new cars is now extremely limited around the world. More factories are simply needed, but of course it does not help that the factories that can actually produce these components are both difficult and expensive to build and require long lead times for production. This scenario was flagged back in March, that this was where we would eventually land and now we are definitely there. Many companies are forecasting a return to normal only well into 2022 while others are even more cautious, aiming rather for 2023.

Thanks ABC13