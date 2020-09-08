Cookies

1993's Doom makes its way to a modified pregnancy test

Even on a 128x32 pixel monochrome display, it is still undoubtedly Doom.

The gory FPS classic Doom seems to have become the first in what may be an ever-growing catalog of titles (we hope) to have been made playable on a modified pregnancy test.

Twitter user Foone, shared footage of the shooter in action, and its existence it's pretty damn impressive even if it's just functional on a 128x32 pixel monochrome display. Looking at the footage, it is a little hard to see, but you can make out the occasional flashes of bullet fire and the walls of the maze-like structure that levels are built around.

What titles would you like to see come to the pregnancy test next?

Thanks, Gamespot.

