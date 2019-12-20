1917 gets its final trailer ahead of release

1917 is a war film that's going to be released on Christmas Day in the US, and we've just received another trailer to get us ready for the drama, showing what life is like in the trenches with the help of some famous faces.

Colin Firth gives orders to George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman with incredibly high stakes, and the trailer shows just how explosive this film is, packed with explosions as well as quieter moments within the trenches.

Skyfall director Sam Mendes is at the helm with this project, and we don't have long to wait until we can see the full thing.

Will you watch 1917?

You watching Advertisements