Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Death Stranding

$1900 Death Stranding jacket quickly sold out

A jacket designed with Death Stranding as inspiration was quickly sold out despite its price tag.

The designers at German design label Acronym recently revealed a jacket designed with Kojima Productions' Death Stranding as its inspiration. The jacket is called the J1A-GTKP and is designed to "commemorate the release of DEATH STRANDING.† Developed in close collaboration with Hideo Kojima and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. Conceived and art directed by Yoji Shinkawa".

The jacket, while lovely to look at, both as a fan and as an outsider looking in, will cost you $1900. Correction; it would have cost you $1900 if the jacket would have been available, which it's not. Despite its price tag, the product quickly sold out.

Death Stranding

Related texts

Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



Loading next content