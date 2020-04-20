$1900 Death Stranding jacket quickly sold out

The designers at German design label Acronym recently revealed a jacket designed with Kojima Productions' Death Stranding as its inspiration. The jacket is called the J1A-GTKP and is designed to "commemorate the release of DEATH STRANDING.† Developed in close collaboration with Hideo Kojima and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. Conceived and art directed by Yoji Shinkawa".

The jacket, while lovely to look at, both as a fan and as an outsider looking in, will cost you $1900. Correction; it would have cost you $1900 if the jacket would have been available, which it's not. Despite its price tag, the product quickly sold out.