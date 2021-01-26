19 million players got Star Wars Battlefront II for free on PC

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games offered Star Wars Battlefront II for free on its store from January 14 - 21, and it's safe to say that it ended up being an enormous success for both the company and players.

Electronic Arts has the pleasure of announcing that more than 19 million players grabbed Star Wars Battlefront II for free during the Epic Games Store promotion. While it's important to note that this doesn't necessarily mean downloads, it's definitely clear that you shouldn't have a problem finding a match on PC these days after this enormous success.

Did you take advantage of the offer? What do you think about the game?