18th century violin expected to sell for $18 million at auction

If you've been looking to get into the world of classical music and have been eying a violin to practice on, we can safely say that the one going up for auction and donated by the New England Conservatory is probably out of your price bracket.

The NEC is offering a violin made by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari during his greatest era in the 18th century. The violin is a Joachim-Ma Stradivarius and it's expected to fetch a whopping figure that's as high as $18 million when it goes up for auction.

The auction will be held by Sotheby's on February 7 in New York as part of its Masters Week, with the proceeds of the auction going to student scholarships as intended by the donator of the violin, NEC graduate Si-Hon Ma.

As per Reuters, the violin itself was supposedly owned by 19th century violinist Joseph Joachim, who is thought to have performed the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77 on the instrument during the 1879 premiere. Needless to say, it's a relic and a very rare piece of musical history.

