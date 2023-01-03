1899 has been cancelled at Netflix

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Netflix has a bit of a reputation for cancelling projects after their first season and this latest news doesn't do a whole lot to work against that claim. The horror series 1899 has officially been canned and will not be coming back for its second season on the streaming service.

      Revealed by series co-creator Baran bo Odar on his Instagram account, it has been stated that the aim was to produce not just a second but a third season, as was the case with his former work, Dark.

      Odar added, "We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure."

      Did you watch the first season of 1899 and are you disappointed to hear about its cancellation?

