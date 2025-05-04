1883's Sam Elliott joins Landman for its second season

HQ

Landman seems to have encapsulated the attention of many fans around the world. The drama series arrived on Paramount+ late last year and quickly became one of its biggest shows to date, which is why it's hardly a surprise that the streamer pulled the trigger on a second outing as soon as it could.

This next batch of episodes are currently underway and filming in Texas, and on top of seeing Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore back as their respective characters, the cast is being bolstered with another star.

1883 veteran and one of the greatest voices to ever work in Hollywood, Sam Elliott, has joined the cast of Landman for its second season. Paramount has confirmed this in a press release where it notes that Elliott's character will be a series regular, but without confirming any further information about what we can expect from this new individual.

As for when Landman will return, with filming underway a reasonable guess would be either very late 2025 or sometime in the first half of 2026.