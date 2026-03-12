18-year-old Thiago Pitarch breaks Real Madrid record in Champions League, gets praised after match against Manchester City

HQ

Fede Valverde was the star of the Real Madrid victory in a Champions League match against Manchester City with his unexpected hat-trick against the Guardiola side, profiting from the abscence of Kylian Mbappé, but all players received praise for their collective efforts in defence that prevented City from scratching Courtois goal. One of them was also given the spotlight for his youth an lack of experience: 18-year-old midfielder Thiago Pitarch.

Pitarch, who worked with Arbeloa in the youth leagues and made his debut for Real Madrid Castilla this season, had already played some games with the main team in LaLiga and Champions League, following the injuries and abscences of players like Dani Ceballos or Camavinga, but many point that Wednesday's match against City was a really turning point for the player. Thierry Henry, from CBS Golazo, emphatically praised the player: "I want to talk about... I don't know how to pronounce his name, Pitarch. Because I watched him closely tonight. What a game! He was all over the place."

Henry, who played for Barcelona and recently he said he felt a "madridista" following the Vinícius-Prestianni incident, said that "you gotta give Madrid a lot of credit". "I don't know what's on that shirt. I don't know what they put on it. I really don't. Obviously, I'm joking, because I don't want to wear that shirt. But maybe if I do, it'll help my hair grow back."

Pitarch, chosen for the starting line-up, also became the youngest Spanish player to start in a Champions League knockout game for Real Madrid, surpassing Raúl's record from 1996.

The moment when Courtois "saved" Pitarch's career

With all the rumblings that Real Madrid want to get rid of Arbeloa next season, Thiago Pitarch can undoubtedly be considered one of Arbeloa's personal bets that has turned right, as it was Arbeloa who promoted Pitarch not only from their Castilla to Real Madrid, but also from the youth teams to Castilla last year. "I will always be grateful because he has given me all his trust. I also always try to repay it", said Pitarch after the match.

Only a potentially fatal mistake could have ruined Pitarch's night, when he was caught by surprise by O'Reilly. Many are saying that Courtois' save also saved Pitarch's career... Now the question is, will Pitarch become a staple in the main team the remaining of the season? And will future managers continue to trust him?