17-year-old Star Wars game just got a huge update

Some games just never die. Recently, we've seen sparks of life put into older titles, like Titanfall 2 getting a random update, but now a much older game has got some love. That game is Star Wars: Empire at War, and it was released in the grand old year of 2006.

As outlined on the Steam community page for the game, the new update brings both a 64-bit version of the original game and Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption. This will solve Out of Memory issues as well as help bring the game to more modern standards.

Also, there are plenty of stability improvements, bug fixes, and more to help out members of the community. This game has a large modding scene still, and with this update, of course those who are still playing have immediately been driven to speculating on what this might mean. In a Reddit thread, a lot of fans remain hopeful for a sequel, but for now, we think it's best to just enjoy the new update for Star Wars: Empire at War.